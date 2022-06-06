CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO) arrested a woman for smuggling minors Saturday.

On Saturday, CCSO Deputies were dispatched to Gateway International Bridge in reference to a woman with a warrant, according to CCSO.

Selina Maribel Ulloa-Rodriguez had an active warrant out of Kenedy County for Smuggling of persons under 18 years old 20.05(b)(1(B), a second-degree felony.

Ulloa-Rodriguez was transported and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.

She has since been released after posting a $5,000 bond.