CCSO: Harlingen man arrested for burning down house he owns

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody after they say he committed arson in Harlingen.

Charred remains of the burnt home in Harlingen (photo: Sal Castro KVEO)

According to officials, a home was reported on fire on Wednesday on Kilbourn Road in Harlingen.

Investigators identified Timothy Jared Preler, the home’s owner, as a suspect for committing arson.

Preler was arrested on Thursday for burning down the home in Harlingen.

Officials learned Preler had an arrest warrant for evading arrest in 2019.

The Cameron County Fire Marshal is handling the arson investigation.