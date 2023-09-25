RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing over 600 iPads from the Head Start headquarters.

Maximo Antonio Franco, 37, is charged with theft of property, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 19, deputies began an investigation regarding the theft of 625 iPads taken from the Neighbors in Need of Services office in Rio Hondo located at 22887 State Highway 345.

During the investigation, it was revealed the suspect, identified as Franco, was a former employee at N.I.N.O.S.

According to investigators, after taking the iPads Franco sold them to someone else.

On Sept. 20, deputies located him in a car dealership in Weslaco. He was arrested by Weslaco police without incident.

Franco was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.