HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday morning Cameron County Sheriff investigators discovered the body of a 57-year-old man at Boca Chica beach.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted that the man is from Florida, and was found inside a Sprinter Van near the Boca Chica jetties.

Investigation is ongoing.

A 57 yo Florida man was found deceased inside a Sprinter Van by the jetties at Boca Chica Beach this morning. Sheriff's Investigators responded to process the scene. An autopsy was ordered by JP Sorola. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kHUYnK4enI — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) April 28, 2021

