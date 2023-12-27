LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an assault on Christmas Day in Los Fresnos, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Around 1:45 a.m. deputies responded to a home in Los Fresnos where a 26-year-old man reported he was assaulted by his common-law wife.

The victim told deputies the altercation started when he refused to take his children from his common-law wife, identified as Brianna Ruiz, 25.

He told deputies that Ruiz was intoxicated and struck him multiple times on the face. He showed redness and complained of pain.

Deputies made contact with Ruiz who showed signs of intoxication. They arrested Ruiz and transported her to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

She is charged with assault family violence, a class A misdemeanor.