HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Nov. 7.

According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen.

Investigators were able to apprehend Garza without further incident.

Garza had two outstanding warrants out of Cameron County for unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, a state jail felony, and theft of property a class B misdemeanor according to the sheriff.

Garza was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.