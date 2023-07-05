SANTA MARIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk woman was arrested after a fight with her mom led to her assaulting an officer, authorities say.

Bianca Ramon, 31, was arrested on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the Santa Maria area in reference to a disturbance. When they arrived they were met by Ramon’s mother who made the 911 call.

The mother told deputies she was in a verbal dispute with her daughter who was highly intoxicated. Ramon had left the residence before deputies arrived.

She was later found a few blocks from the residence and deputies determined she had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath and was acting erratic.

While trying to detain Ramon, she kicked one of the deputies in the chest, a release from the CCSO states.

After a brief struggle, she was placed under arrest and transported to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.