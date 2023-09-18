SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for driving drunk with two children in the car after calling 911 on herself, authorities say.

(Source: Cameron County Sheriffs Office press release)

Kassandra Leann Hernandez, 23, was arrested on two counts of abandoning/endangering a child and two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under the age of 15, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 15, authorities responded to Espinoza Loop, in San Benito, in reference to a domestic disturbance. According to the release, Hernandez called 911 and stated she was trying to leave but her boyfriend would not give her the car keys.

Hernadez’s boyfriend called 911 and said she was highly intoxicated and he would not give her the keys.

Moments later, she told dispatch she was able to get the keys and leave the residence. Deputies were able to locate Hernandez a few streets away and initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, deputies saw two children, age 4 and 5, inside the vehicle with Hernandez, who had a strong odor of alcohol, red bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, the release stated.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Carrizalez Ricker Detention Center.