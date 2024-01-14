LOZANO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is accused of hitting and kicking a woman after she refused to let him take care of her children, deputies said.

Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

Eduardo Herrera, 40, was charged with aggravated assault, according to a release from the Cameron County Sherriff’s Office.

On Jan. 7, deputies responded to a call regarding an assault on the 2900 block of Strong Street in Lozano, northeast of San Benito.

At the scene, deputies say a 26-year-old woman told them her aunt brought over her children so she could care for them.

She reported to deputies, that moments later her uncle, identified as Herrera, arrived at her home, intoxicated and demanded to take the children, the release stated.

“The victim reported she refused to allow Herrera to take the children due to his intoxicated state, which caused him to become agitated,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies added Herrera got out of his vehicle and began assaulting her by hitting and kicking her several times.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious bodily injuries. Deputies say witnesses who described the assault told them Herrera fled the scene before they arrived.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Herrera for aggravated assault. San Benito police arrested him later on unrelated charges, where he was later transported to the county jail.