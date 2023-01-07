BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man making doughnuts on the road and refused to stop, deputies said.

Jonathan Ismael Chavez, 21, was taken into custody Dec. 31 on charges of evading arrest with motor vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest/transport, sheriff’s office said.

During a call for service, a deputy observed a vehicle at the intersection of Salida Street and Colorado Street spinning its tires and driving in circular motion, CCSO stated.

According to sheriffs, the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Chrysler 300 but the driver refused and a pursuit began as the driver sped off and headed to southbound of Salida Street, disregarded a stop sign and proceeded to speed at eastbound on Alamosa Street, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver then turned on northbound before going into a residence at the 9200 block of Pagosa Street, according to deputies.

The deputy attempted to make contact with the driver but a large dog had gotten in the way, preventing the deputy to get any closer, the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriffs gave several commands to the driver to step out of the residence but he refused and proceeded to tell the deputy he was not allowed to enter the property, the sheriff’s office said.

After the dog was detained, deputies were able to enter the property and attempted to detain the driver, deputies said.

“As the deputy attempted to detain the male suspect, he resisted and a scuffle ensued,” the sheriff’s office said. “After a brief scuffle, and with the assistance of a Texas Highway Patrol trooper, the male suspect was detained.”

Chavez was arrested and taken to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.