BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man turned himself in after multiple warrants for his arrest, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says.

Favian Vega Jr., 20, had seven outstanding warrants for possession of child pornography.

According to a news release, deputies executed an arrest warrant on Vega on Friday, June 30, in the Olmito area.

Vega walked into the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in. His outstanding warrants were confirmed by Cameron County Dispatch and was taken into custody.

Vega was transported into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.