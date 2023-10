LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County deputy vehicle caught fire after a high-speed chase, the department announced Tuesday night.

On Monday, the deputy’s car went up in flames after chasing 24-year-old Diego Ramirez.

The chase began in Los Fresnos and ended in San Benito. Ramirez escaped on foot in San Benito.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The vehicle was lost to the flames.

An investigation of the case is ongoing.