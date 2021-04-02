CCSO: Deputies respond to man with gunshot wound lying on street

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday morning, Cameron County Sheriff deputies responded to a call that a man was lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a tweet.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said that the man was found in the neighborhood Cameron Park on the East side of Brownsville.

Sheriff Garza told KVEO that the location of the shooting is still under investigation, and the victim is in stable condition.

Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cameron Park this AM in reference to a male subject with a gunshot wound lying on the street. Deputies administered first aid. Victim is in stable condition. Please call Crime Stoppers at 350-5551 with any info. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/4BBnKayA6d — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) April 3, 2021

The public is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551 if they have any information related to case.