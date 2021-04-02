COVID INFO COVID INFO

CCSO: Deputies respond to man with gunshot wound lying on street

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

CREDIT: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza via Twitter

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday morning, Cameron County Sheriff deputies responded to a call that a man was lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a tweet.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said that the man was found in the neighborhood Cameron Park on the East side of Brownsville.

Sheriff Garza told KVEO that the location of the shooting is still under investigation, and the victim is in stable condition.

The public is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551 if they have any information related to case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

