SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting his brother, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Guadalupe Salinas, 41, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting his younger brother, a news release stated.

Deputies responded to Villafranco Road in the San Benito area on Thursday in reference to a man being shot.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered younger brother Raymundo Salinas, 39 with two gunshot wounds being transported to a nearby hospital.

Pieces of evidence and witness statements confirmed Guadalupe shot Raymundo, the release added.

Guadalupe was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center where he awaits arraignment.

Raymundo went through surgery and remains stable.