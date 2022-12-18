OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizales-Rucker inmate was transported to a local hospital Friday where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

On Dec. 16, the inmate was taken to the hospital following what officials say was a medical emergency. CCSO officials confirming he later passed away due to complications.

The inmate’s name has not been released and there is no foul play suspected, the sheriffs office said.

The Texas Rangers and Texas Commission on Jail Standards were notified of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.