BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A California man was arrested after entering SpaceX property, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Libo Chen, 50 and resident of California, was charged with criminal trespass after he admitted to trespassing the private area.

According to CCSO, Chen was caught by security and later located by deputies next to a visible “private property” sign.

Chen admitted he saw the “private property” signs and proceeded to trespass.

Chen was arrested and charged with criminal trespass. He was booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.