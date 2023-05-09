BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 36-year-old man involved in a double burglary died after being taken into custody Monday evening, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced.

At 8:43 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a reported burglary at the 8400 block of N. Oklahoma Street in Brownsville.

While responding to the first location, authorities received a second call that the alleged suspect attempted another burglary at a new location where he was later arrested.

Shortly after being taken into custody, the man collapsed and became unresponsive, the sheriff’s office stated. Emergency Medical Services transported the man to Valley Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending a notification of next of kin, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Ranger Division will take over the investigation and an autopsy has been ordered.