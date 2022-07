BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s office reports of a body found by the side of a road.

The sheriff’s Twitter post said the body of a middle-aged male was found on the East side of Brownsville.

Sheriff Eric Garza told ValleyCentral the body was found by people walking in the morning hours on Illinois Avenue and Milam Road.

Investigators are on the scene and say there are signs of possible foul play.

Additional details will be provided when made available.

Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Twitter.