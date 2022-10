LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported a body found on the outskirts of Los Fresnos early Tuesday morning.

According to Sheriff Eric Garza, the body of a man was found on the 30000 block of FM 1575. The sheriff said there are indications of foul play.

Sheriff’s investigators were at the scene Tuesday morning. Additional details will be provided later, the department said.