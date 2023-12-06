CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A toxicology report of an inmate who died at a Cameron County detention center shows there were drugs in her system at the time of death.

Authorities at Carrizales Rucker Detention Center found the unresponsive inmate in her assigned single cell in late October.

The inmate was later pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the autopsy report revealed the inmate had fentanyl in her system.

The investigation is still ongoing.