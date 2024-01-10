SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded Dec. 31 to a residence on the 25000 block of FM 1846 in San Benito regarding an unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The sheriff’s news release said deputies made contact with a 24-year-old victim who reported he dropped off his vehicle with a mechanic for a tune-up the day before.

The man told deputies that a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper informed him the vehicle was involved in an accident around 2 a.m.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Angel DeJesus Gomez Berrones, 28, who was the mechanic the man left his vehicle to fix, according to the news release.

The DPS Trooper informed the man that Berrones was arrested for driving while intoxicated and that the vehicle was towed.

Sheriff Investigators made contact with Berrones on Jan. 5 while he was in custody at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center. He confessed to operating the motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Berrones confessed he was on his way to his friend’s house to drink and was arrested for the motor vehicle accident, according to the news release.

Berrones was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.