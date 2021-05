BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for forgery on Saturday.

Leticia Guzman was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

Guzman had a warrant out of the 138th district court for forgery, according to a tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Guzman has been booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.