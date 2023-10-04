HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man suspected of selling laced drugs is in custody after deputies executed a warrant on his home, authorities announced.

Michael David Ramirez, 45, was arrested for allegedly selling illegal drugs which led to multiple hospitalizations.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies raided Ramirez’s home Wednesday following eight fentanyl related overdoses in the community.

Deputies responded to two of the overdoses Monday night, confirming a man and a woman possibly overdosed on an unknown substance.

According to CCSO, the man was conscious and responsive while the woman was unconscious and unresponsive.

Further investigation by CCSO investigators revealed the victims had obtained the drugs from Ramirez.

Multiple agencies executed a warrant on Ramirez’s residence Wednesday. During the search, authorities found several items of drug paraphernalia and pills which were collected and picked up for evidence, CCSO stated in a release.

Other unknown substances were also recovered and will be sent to the lab for further testing, the release says.

Ramirez will remain at Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

This case remains under investigation.