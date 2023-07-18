BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after a child’s outcry for sexual assault revealed ongoing abuse of two other victims, authorities say.

Ruben Flores Lopez was arrested on charges of indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On March 28, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Santa Rosa area in reference to a sexual abuse outcry made by a child.

During a preliminary investigation, a second child made an outcry. Immediately after, the criminal investigations division initiated an investigation and a third victim came forward.

All three victims identified Lopez as the suspect.

Investigators discovered that the alleged sexual abuse had been going on for years. Based on the evidence recovered investigators secured two arrest warrants on Lopez.

He was taken into custody Friday and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.