SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman.

According to Sheriff Eric Garza, around 3 a.m. on Friday, seven underage minors were in a vehicle with the woman.

One of the minors had a weapon and discharged it striking the female driver. One of the other minors called 9-1-1 and an ambulance was sent to the 3400 block of FM 1577 in San Benito.

The woman later died as a result of the gunshot. The minor who fired the weapon went before a magistrate and was charged with manslaughter, said the sheriff.

He is currently at the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center. The other minors are considered witnesses.

Additional details will be provided as they are released by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.