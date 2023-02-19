BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In Brownsville, two men were taken into custody after 112 pounds of marijuana were seized. That’s according to county authorities.

Jesus Ledezma, 21; and Saul Saldana, 18; were arrested for possession of marijuana and engaging in organized crime, according to a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Feb. 18, Cameron County deputies along with Border Patrol and the U.S. National Guard apprehended three men caught crossing through the Rio Grande with large bundles, the release stated.

“After crossing, the three male suspects were approached, two of the suspects were apprehended immediately and third one fled the scene,” Sheriff Garza says.

The third man was later apprehended with the help of a K-9.

Two of the men were identified as Saldana and Ledezma, the third man currently remains in Border Patrol custody, according to the release.

“After further investigation, a total of 112 lbs of marijuana were seized,” Garza said.

Both men were booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and the investigation ongoing.