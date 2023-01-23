BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the southbound direct connector entrance ramp and the northbound and southbound ramps at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847.

SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations:

LocationStart DateStart TimeEnd DateEnd Time
Southbound Direct Connector Entrance RampMonday, January 23, 20237:00 p.m.Tuesday, January 24, 20235:00 a.m.
Northbound & Southbound Paredes Line Road/FM 1847 RampsTuesday, January 24, 20237:00 p.m.Wednesday, January 25, 20235:00 a.m.

For any questions or concerns contact 956-621-5571 or info@ccrma.org.