BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the southbound direct connector entrance ramp and the northbound and southbound ramps at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847.
SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations:
|Location
|Start Date
|Start Time
|End Date
|End Time
|Southbound Direct Connector Entrance Ramp
|Monday, January 23, 2023
|7:00 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|5:00 a.m.
|Northbound & Southbound Paredes Line Road/FM 1847 Ramps
|Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 25, 2023
|5:00 a.m.
For any questions or concerns contact 956-621-5571 or info@ccrma.org.