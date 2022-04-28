CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County general election will give residents the opportunity to vote for board of trustee members, a venue project, and more.

On the ballot will be a $22.5 million proposition presented by the Cameron County Drainage District 6 (CCDD 6).

According to Gilbert Galvan, the Secretary for CCDD 6, this will be their first time requesting funding in a general election. He said board members agreed it was time for a change this year.

Although CCDD 6 is asking for $22.5 million, Galvan told ValleyCentral the requested funding “probably won’t be used entirely,” but it’s more so to have at their disposal.

About $6 million of the funding would go toward installing five more access way pumps. The money will also cover the cleaning of the canals to remove all debree, including tires, mattresses, and trash.

CCDD 6 is also looking to widen retention ditches as Galvan said they were designed and implemented by the irrigation district to only drain farm fields.

He said as the RGV continues to grow, the retention ditches need to as well.

To make the proposition workable, Galvan said a tax will be placed on homeowners, but no more than a yearly $.16 per $100 of the home valuation.

A combined $.07 maintenance and operations tax and $.09 bond department service would go into effect.

The maintenance and operations tax is to keep the ditches clean whereas the bond tax is to repay any bond/money the CCDD 6 borrows, according to Galvan.

Below breaks down what homeowners would pay based on home values.

A breakdown of how much tax homeowners would pay if the drainage proposition were voted through.

CCDD 6 also provided ValleyCentral with a breakdown of what this bond proposition is paying for.

$2,243,867.75 for Santa Rosa Flood way Pumps

$1,703,520.00 for East Ditch Widening

$1,352,812.50 for Clark Rd.

$1,010,000.00 for Southwest Widening

$1,385,937.00 for Ovalle Lateral

$3,325,625.00 for Main Drain RDF

$2,573,100.00 for Tio Cano Pump Station

The total amount CCDD 6 is looking at spending as of now is $20,326,465.50.

Before even dipping into this possible funding and taxing the community, Galvan said CCDD 6 will exhaust all grants first.

On behalf of CCDD 6, Galvan said, “We really need you to vote because we want to improve this area and the only way to improve is with your vote of yes, so we can have a tax base and I promise you, I know we’ve heard these words before, but we’re not gonna over burden you with things [tax].”

If funding is approved, CCDD 6 is hoping to tackle the installation of five pumps ahead of hurricane season.

Below is a sample ballot indicating where you can find the drainage proposition.

Cameron County sample ballot for 2022 indicating the CCDD6 bond proposition.

Cameron County’s early voting will run through May 3. Click here for early voting polling locations.

The general election will be Saturday, May 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for general electing polling locations.

For more information on CCDD 6 as well as the proposition, visit their website.

CCDD 6 covers La Feria, Los Fresnos, the outskirts of Harlingen, Santa Rosa, Combes, and Primera. If you’re uncertain if your area is covered under CCDD 6, click here.