BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit seized 38 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop with the help of K-9 Deni.

On Monday, CCDA’s Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. After interviewing the driver and passengers of the vehicle law enforcement stated it was determined that “their stories were inconsistent.”

CCDA then received consent to search the vehicle with the assistance of K-9 Deni, where they found five concealed wrapped bundles that tested positive for cocaine. After searching the driver’s home, more bundles of cocaine were discovered.

About 38 pounds of cocaine were seized from both the vehicle and residence, the release states.

David Ramirez, 45, was arrested and transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center where he is pending arraignment.