LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of a burglary of a residence.

Valerie Rangel Velez, 36, and Janet Cepeda, 30, were arrested on several charges. Velez was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance. Cepeda was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of marijuana, according to a press release from CCSO.

On June 14, deputies responded to the area of Kansas City Road in La Feria in reference to a burglary of a residence.

Deputies were able to determine that the suspect was a female, and also determine the type of vehicle that was used.

Cameron County Precinct 5 Constables and CCSO investigators located the suspects and vehicle on a road nearby.

The stolen property was located in the back seat of the vehicle, and both Velez and Cepeda were identified. Velez was in possession of crack cocaine, and Cepeda was in possession of marijuana, the release stated.

Both women were taken into custody and transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. The investigation remains ongoing.