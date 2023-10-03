HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS4 is celebrating its 70th anniversary in October by bringing some of our former employees back on the air for a special newscast.

Our community-based newscast will highlight our station and how the community has changed since these prominent voices have left the news industry.

Our guest anchors are Irma Chapa and Carlos Robledo. Craig Verly will host weather, John King will be our sports anchor for the evening. Reporting for CBS4 are Roxanne Lerma, Ray Pedraza, Patricia Guillermo and Irma Garza. Martha Benavides will host our community minute segment.

The newscast will air at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 on CBS4.

Below is a look at some of the stories our former employees chose to share with the community:

Patricia Guillermo

Patricia walks us down memory lane with more on the history of our station. On October 4, 1953, KGBT-TV became the first licensed TV station in the Rio Grande Valley sending its airwaves for anyone in our area to watch.

It was an enterprising man, McHenry Tichenor, who decided to expand his radio station business and include television. And the rest is history.

Roxanne Lerma

Roxanne tells us about the City of Edinburg, where construction is reaching new heights, subdivisions are sprouting up, and the industrial park is almost at full capacity.

Construction activity is booming, the real estate market is thriving and new companies are setting up shop in the 3-time All-America City. And Edinburg city leaders say this growth isn’t stopping any time soon.

Irma Garza

Irma Garza is shedding light on the City of Palmview, which will soon have its very own Public Library.

As she reports, it’s been years in the making but with the help of a nonprofit organization and a few neighboring cities, Palmview Municipal Library will open its doors within the next month.

Ray Pedraza

Ray Pedraza will show us how the Valley’s highway system has expanded over the years.

Tom Castaneda

Former reporter Tom Castaneda explains the growth of health care in the region and how it has made it easier for Valley residents to get the care they need.

Tune in tonight for the CBS4 special.