CBS News reporter explains SpaceX efforts to colonize Mars

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—The Rio Grande Valley and space travel are not two terms that usually go hand in hand.

That was until a few years ago when Space-X decided to use Boca Chica as a site for their Starship launchpad.

CBS News’ Bill Harwood covers the company, their efforts to colonize Mars, and attempts to return to the Moon.

CBS 4 spoke with Harwood on Space-X’s future and its role in the Rio Grande Valley. He said the area is at the forefront of the final frontier.

“Elon Musk wants to get people out into the solar system,” said Harwood. “The prototype he’s been testing at Boca Chica is key to that. It’s the upper stage of a gigantic rocket he’s building… And that’s where it’s going to be tested is right in your backyard.”

Along with the RGV location, Space-X currently utilizes two other launchpads in Florida. Harwood said those are government facilities, meaning more regulations. That makes the Boca Chica site unique.

“It offers him a location where he can do this testing of the next-generation rocket without government overhead,” said Harwood. “It offers a perfect opportunity for him to do something he couldn’t at one of the Florida launchpads.”

He said there is a bigger picture for the Boca Chica site and that its development is just getting started.

The CBS reporter spoke on Musk’s recent $30 million investment in Cameron County schools and revitalizing Downtown Brownsville.

He said the March investment makes a statement.

“I think that means he’s going to be there and not going anywhere,” said Harwood.