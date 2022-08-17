HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Patricia Guillermo and Derick Garcia will host a premiere investigative special report entitled “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” Friday.

The special will focus on the effects that the mass shooting at Uvalde has had on school safety in the Rio Grande Valley and across the nation.

The CBS 4 investigation special report will premiere at 3:30 p.m. Friday and include questions for school districts on how they are enhancing security measures and how local law enforcement is stepping in to help.

Aftereffects of the tragedy in Uvalde have been felt by almost everyone and parents especially felt their children were left vulnerable. In response to this, CBS 4 is asking parents and grandparents if they thought an attack like Uvalde could happen in Valley schools.

Lorraine Galarza has several grandchildren in Valley schools.

“Because this isn’t a question of when, or if, I should say or more of when we are going to have an event,” Galarza said.

When the shocking news came across television sets around the country, law enforcement officers were also left wondering if something like that could happen in the Valley.

Different measures have been taken to increase armed officers at many schools. Those who do not have a school police force are expanding security by creating agreements with local law enforcement agencies.

“In light of what happened in Uvalde, I think a lot of school districts are looking at how can they do that,” said Danny Castillo, Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District Emergency Management and School Safety Director. “There are different approaches. I think one of the opportunities, one of those we discovered ourselves is enhancing those partnerships we have.”