HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to smuggle three undocumented children into the United States.

While crossing the Hidalgo International Bridge, the woman presented law enforcement with birth certificates for the three minors she told them were hers.

During an examination, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered the children were not hers and that the birth certificates were illegitimate.

The minors were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents, according to CBP.

Officers arrested the woman at the location. No details were released about the whereabouts of the children.