HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a woman Sunday after attempting to smuggle undocumented minors through a United States port of entry.

On Jan. 29, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen woman accompanied by three minor children was traveling from Mexico to the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a press release from CBP.

Upon arrival at the port of entry, the woman told authorities one of the minors was her son and the two others were cousins. The woman presented Ohio U.S. birth certificates for the three minor children, CBP stated.

During the examination, CBP officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors. Officers also discovered the minor children were not U.S. citizens and they did not posses valid entry documents, the press release stated.

The 22-year old woman was arrested for alleged violation of U.S. immigration law.

The three minor children, all Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.