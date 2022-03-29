HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations seized $2,300,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine in two separate incidents.

On March 24, officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge made contact with a maroon Nissan. The driver was a 20-year-old man who was a U.S. citizen entering from Mexico, according to a release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection, including non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a canine team.

Officers then discovered 73 packages of the alleged methamphetamine, weighing 129.54 pounds, the release stated.

On March 26, officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a blue Ford SUV. The vehicle was occupied by two women, a 52-year-old and a 23-year old. Both were U.S. citizens entering from Mexico.

The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection using a canine team, and officers discovered 18.82 pounds of alleged liquid meth inside the vehicle.

The drivers were arrested and the vehicles and narcotics were seized, according to the release.