HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men wanted for child fondling were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Eliseo Gonzalez, 69, and Matias Cantu Garza, 76, were taken into custody in separate incidents.

Both men had outstanding warrants for child fondling and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, a post by U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated.

On March 24, Gonzalez, a Mexican citizen from Weslaco, arrived at the Hidalgo International Bridge from Mexico. An officer noticed he was a possible match to an arrest warrant and “immediately secured him.” His identity was confirmed by use of biometric verification to the active arrest warrant from the Weslaco Police Department.

He was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

That same day, Garza, a U.S. citizen from San Juan, arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge. He was also secured after officers noticed that he was a potential match to an arrest warrant. Biometric verification confirmed his identity with the active arrest warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

“The accused men will have their day in court thanks to our CBP officers who are always vigilant in apprehending those persons wanted for heinous crimes of sexual nature with children,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Port Director of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.