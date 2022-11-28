DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two sex offenders who were previously deported were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents after returning to the United States.

The arrests happened in separate occasions in Del Rio.

Gregorio Chanelo-Ixta, 35, and a Mexican national, was apprehended Nov. 14 with six other people traveling through a local ranch, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Chanelo-Ixta had previously been convicted of a lewd or lascivious act with a child, in Santa Ana, California, in 2006. He was sentenced to six years confinement and deported in 2011.

On a separate occasion, Del Rio agents encountered six people attempting to cross near a local ranch. In the group was Jorge Mendoza-Zamilpa, 70, a Mexican national, who was convicted of assault to commit rape in 1986 in Santa Clara, California. He was sentenced to three years confinement and was deported in 1997.

As convicted felons, the men face a charge of reentry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.