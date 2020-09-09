Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

CBP to temporarily halt Veterans International Bridge traffic in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

Local News
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Brownsville Port of Entry is advising the traveling public of the temporary stoppage of vehicular traffic at the Veterans International Bridge the morning of Sept. 11.

The agency said in honor of the the 9/11 attacks and victims, the availability of alternate crossing locations via the Gateway International Bridge, the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge an the Los Indios International Bridge are available.

Vehicular traffic is expected to resume at 8 a.m. CBP encourages the traveling public to make any and all necessary arrangements to cross prior to 6:45 a.m. if they are planning to utilize the Veterans International Bridge that morning.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times via this link.

CBP said the public may also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use.

These wait times are updated on an hourly basis, said the agency’s press release.

