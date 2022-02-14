EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four separate smuggling attempts resulted in 17 arrests, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Feb. 11, Border Patrol agents attempted an immigration inspection on a Ford F150 in Encino, Texas. The driver refused to stop, leading the agents on a car chase. The truck then drove through a fence surrounding a ranch before the occupants bailed from the truck, the release stated.

Five migrants were apprehended, but the driver was not located.

On Feb. 12, agents saw a marooon Buick Rendezvous try to pick up several individuals at an area that was regarded as a “well-known smuggling area,” near Mission. The driver was apprehended, as well as three migrants.

Later that day, agents near La Gloria tried to perform an immigration inspection on a Ford F150. The truck failed to stop, driving through a privately owned fence. After searching the area, the driver was apprehended.

Agents responded to a request from Palmview PD, involving a pursuit with a Nissan Maxima near Palmview. Agents apprehended seven migrants who were determined to be from Guatemala and Mexico.