BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized nearly $2 million worth of alleged narcotics over a three-day period last week.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately, $303,779, $1,132,697 and $471, 564, CBP stated in a press release.

The first seizure happened on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge.

A 19-year old San Benito resident was crossing into the United States at the port of entry when their 2010 Ford vehicle was referred to CBP for a second inspection, the release stated.

With the aid of a canine unit, the second inspection revealed 10 packages hidden within the vehicle.

The packages contained a total of 22.75 pounds of alleged cocaine, CBP stated.

The second seizure took place on Monday, Jan. 23 at the Gateway International Bridge.

A 22-year old Mexican citizen who resides in Brownsville applied for entry into the United States driving a 2020 Nissan vehicle, authorities said.

CBP required a further examination of the vehicle, discovering 35 packages hidden within the Nissan, the release stated.

The hidden packages contained a total of 84.83 pounds of alleged cocaine, according to the press release.

The third seizure took place on the same day as the second seizure.

A 21-year old Brownsville resident at the Veterans Memorial International Bridge entered into the U.S. driving a 2014 Ford.

A secondary inspection of the vehicle revealed 35.4 pounds of alleged cocaine, CBP said.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles, arrested the three drivers and turned them over to custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.