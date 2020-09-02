CBP: Stash house discovered in the city of Mission

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Border Patrol agents, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Hidalgo County Constable’s Office discovered a stash house in a neighborhood in the city of Mission.

As agents and deputies approached the residence, they saw a car leave the location and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, who later admitted was illegally present in the United States, allowed agents and deputies into the residence where an additional 15 undocumented immigrants were located.

The migrants were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, according to officials.