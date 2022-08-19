EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol Agents discovered six people staying in a hotel room were in the U.S. illegally.

On Thursday, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a tip about migrants being harbored in a Mission hotel room.

According to a news release sent by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents and law enforcement authorities responded to the hotel and encountered six people determined to be in the U.S. illegally. No principal was identified at the location.

The same day, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple people get into a Ford F150 near the Rio Grande while watching surveillance cameras.

Responding agents and local law enforcement agencies attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, however, the vehicle refused to stop, the release stated. The driver veered off the road and multiple subjects, including the driver, fled from the vehicle.

Agents were able to apprehend seven people who were all illegally present in the country.