CBP: Sex offender tries to sponsor 16-year-old girl

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — During the processing of a group of migrants, Border Patrol agents found that a registered sex offender attempted to sponsor an underaged migrant.

The 16-year-old girl entered the United Stated near McAllen with a group of 85 migrants. After encountering Border Patrol agents, the group was taken to the Donna Processing Facility.

During the processing, the unaccompanied Guatemalan minor said the name of a man, who she said was a family friend.

She also mentioned the demographic information of her sponsor, which raised concerns for agents because it is rare. A Customs and Border Protection officer working virtually from Canada also showed concern.

Agents made contact with a California man who told them he was a “friend of a close family friend,” according to the press release.

Because there were inconsistencies with their stories, agents investigated and found that the man was a registered sex offender out of Oroville, California.

Agents then notified all proper authorities regarding the man’s attempt and the unaccompanied minor is “safe.”

“RGV Sector agents are tirelessly working to ensure unaccompanied children are not harmed and sent with individuals in our communities who seek to prey on children,” said Chief Brian Hastings, RGV Sector Border Patrol chief patrol agent.