HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector agents arrested multiple gang members and a convicted sex offender this week.

On Tuesday, RGV agents arrested a group of 12 migrants near Encino. Record checks revealed one of the individuals as an 18th street gang member.

The next day, McAllen Border Patrol agents arrested 8 migrants near Mission. While processing records, officials discovered one of the individuals was a registered sex offender.

Later that evening, Rio Grande City Station agents discovered a migrant. Records revealed the man as an MS-13 gang member.

On Thursday, MCS agents arrested a man who was later revealed as Paisa gang member.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

