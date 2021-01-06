CBP sending support to U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is sending personnel to assist in quelling and disbursing the riots taking place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

According to officials, the Federal Protective Service requested support from CBP as law enforcement look to remove people from the U.S. Capitol.

Thousands of supporters of President Trump gathered outside of the Capitol to protest the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Congress was set to finalize the Electoral College votes on Wednesday when people charged inside of the building and headed to the Senate Floor.

The government officials inside the building were quickly escorted out of the building as the protesters walked through the building while police dispersed tear gas.

Outside the building, thousands continued to surround the Capitol. As small skirmishes began with police, officials labeled the event as a riot.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies were called on to quell the scene, which is still active as of Wednesday at 5 p.m.