CBP finds over $16M in meth hidden in tractor-trailer

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility seized over $16 million in meth.

On August 20, CBP officers at the Phar Internation Bridge came across a tractor-trailer that they recommended for a secondary inspection after their initial search.

Using non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment officials discovered 1,202.62 pounds of meth hidden within the vehicle, a street value of approximately $16,836,500.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer. The case remains under investigation by agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

The seizure of this massive load of methamphetamine underscores not only the gravity of the narcotics threat we face on a daily basis but the resolve of our frontline CBP officers to utilize inspections experience and technology to keep our trade corridors secure. PORT DIRECTOR CARLOS RODRIGUEZ, HIDALGO/PHARR/ANZALDUAS PORT OF ENTRY.

