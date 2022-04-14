BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry seized $106,000 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency.

According to the agency’s news release, on April 12, CBP officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge encountered a 23-year-old male United States citizen driving a 2005 Jeep, who was selected for a routine outbound inspection.

While in secondary, officers and a K-9 unit discovered 10 packages containing bulk U.S. currency totaling $106,000 hidden in the vehicle.

“Our officers remain vigilant as they conduct inspections of inbound and outbound traffic to secure our borders and their attention to detail was instrumental in making this seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the currency, vehicle, arrested the driver, and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.