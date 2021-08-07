CBP seizes more than 750K in cocaine

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility seized over $750 thousand in cocaine in two incidents on Tuesday.

On August 3, 2021, CBP officer’s cargo facility came across a tractor-trailer attempting to cross at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

The man, 41, driving the vehicle was referred for further inspection, which included the use of non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment after the initial physical inspection. Officers discovered 18 packages of cocaine weighing 47 pounds hidden within the tractor.

Moments later, CBP officers encountered another tractor-trailer driven by a 39-year-old man at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

Officers referred the vehicle for secondary inspection including (NII) equipment. During the examination, officers discovered 23 packages of cocaine weighing 52.64 pounds hidden within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer and the cases remain under investigation by agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology to disrupt narcotics smuggling attempts. Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

For more information on U.S. Customs and Border Protection click here.