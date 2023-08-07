PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted $4,360,000 of alleged methamphetamine concealed within a shipment of mixed vegetables, authorities said.

On Friday, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge stopped a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico. The tractor-trailer was referred for further inspection which includes utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment.

An inspection of the cargo resulted in the discovery of 2,232 packages containing alleged methamphetamine and weighing a total of 488 pounds. The drugs were concealed within the shipment of vegetables, a release from CBP stated.

The drugs and vehicle were seized by CBP.